STUART, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Addictions Counselor, Susan A. Shirley became one of the first professionals in the United States to earn the vaunted Certified Divorce Specialist™ (CDS) designation from the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP). The first of its kind, the unique CDS program teaches professionals from all industries a comprehensive understanding of the divorce process throughout its various stages.
The CDS program offers attendees the opportunity to become pioneers in their field by earning the first certification that focuses on a holistic, rather than industry-specific, approach to helping clients who are going through a divorce.
Shirley attended the inaugural CDS training in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "The training provided a solid framework of each dimension of a divorce," Shirley said. "And it connected them cohesively to enable understanding and the practical and useful application of concepts, ideas, and processes to render a successful and most beneficial outcome for parties involved. This framework will help me help individuals feel understood, supported, and empowered through their divorce process."
"It's very impressive how Susan continues to better herself and better her practice despite having been in the industry for so many years," said Vicky Townsend, co-founder and CEO of the NADP. "She stays on top of her craft both by attending monthly NADP meetings and by taking deeper dives with training programs such as the CDS. As a CDS, she has the most up to date knowledge and information around the divorce process. It's people like her who will make a difference for families everywhere."
Specializing in individual, couples, and family therapy, Shirley has practices in both Florida and Louisiana. With over 25 years of experience, she works with clients with a broad range of mental and behavioral health issues and addictive disorders, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, trauma, and marital and family conflicts.
Throughout her career, Shirley has worked with clients both directly as a counselor and as the clinical director of organizations such as the Outreach Center for Women and Children and Water's Edge Recovery. She has also been recruited to serve in roles such as Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) as well as Executive Director over the last 15-plus years as a result of her extraordinary leadership skills and ability to help organizations not only meet but exceed their goals while strengthening and strategizing high-performance corporate and employee outcomes.
Shirley adds the CDS designation to a roster of other certifications and accolades. In addition to being a CDS, she is a LMHC (Licensed Mental Health Counselor); CAP (Internationally Certified Addictions Professional); LAC (Licensed Addictions Counselor); and SAP (Substance Abuse Professional), among other certifications.
About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.
