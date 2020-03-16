STRO-002 Data from an Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Ovarian and Endometrial Cancers Late-Breaking Abstract was accepted by AACR; Sutro plans to announce updated data in second quarter 2020 STRO-001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial and Dose Escalation Ongoing in Multiple Myeloma and Lymphoma Collaborator Merck Extends Research Term of Collaboration's First Cytokine-Derivative Program Sutro Unveiled Innovative Cancer Therapy Approach Using Precise Tumor Targeted Immunostimulant Antibody Drug Conjugate at World ADC London