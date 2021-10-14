OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biopharmaceutical Results RNA has released revolutionary sleep formula Resteva Rx. For anyone suffering with chronic sleep issues, Resteva Rx is the ultimate sleep formula with over 5400 milligrams of active ingredients, including CBD, CBN, Melatonin and 20 additional ingredients. This powerful sleep blend works in synergy with your own biology, inducing relaxing sleep onset and restoring natural deep sleep cycles.
Resteva Rx is a fast-acting, delicious liquid shot taken right at bedtime. Many sleep formulas help you get to sleep, but don't help you stay asleep. Resteva Rx puts you to sleep and keeps you asleep.
Beyond traditional sleep aids, nightly use of Resteva Rx provides cumulative benefits, correcting neuropathways, restoring vital nutrients, and reteaching your body how to get its best sleep, every night.
While other products force an anxious sleep state, Resteva Rx relaxes the mind and body, inducing deeply calming & refreshing sleep, allowing you to awaken refreshed and ready for the day.
Resteva Rx is available in a convenient, ready to use 12 bottle pack. Order now and receive a free eye patch with your first order.
