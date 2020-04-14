LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to urgent calls from federal, state and local leaders, Swift Brands' manufacturing facilities have been repurposed to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) masks and gowns.
Swift Brands' On-Demand factory manufactures all of its products in the USA and is uniquely poised to rapidly produce protective gear in the battle against the spread of COVID-19. While the masks are not N95 certified, they are made with anti-microbial micropoly and are moisture wicking and washable. They can be worn alone, or they can provide an added layer of defense when layered over a certified mask. They can be ordered in any color and can include a corporate logo or any graphic (using water-based inks).
"Swift Brands thanks its dedicated employees and acknowledges their tireless efforts to help us do our part to flatten the curve," said Chelsea Grayson, Swift's Chief Executive Officer. "We are happy to provide this offering to customers with no minimum order requirements, for their own use or for purposes of donating the gear wherever the need presents. We strongly believe that wearing a mask is like casting a vote for the pandemic to end."
About Swift Brands
Swift Brands enables brands to reshape their supply chain, inventory and inventory management, seismically shifting how brands design, make inventory decisions and go to market. Utilizing the power of Swift's technology, intuitive OMS and On Demand Manufacturing, brand partners go "Design to Doorstep" and "Design to Showroom" in 3-7 days. Brand partners reduce physical inventory and yet amplify their offerings by beating current trends to market, capitalizing on moments in time, and providing hyper local product offerings, customization and personalization. Rethinking everything from design to inventory management to marketing, together with the ability to iterate real time to gain deeper and more reliable customer insights, informs traditional inventory decisions like never before. Swift On Demand Manufacturing from the USA requires no minimums and delivery direct to consumer within 3-7 days, while Swift Bulk from Mexico, Morocco, Indonesia and China, reduce traditional minimum requirements and time to market. Swift's brand partners range from outdoor brands like Eddie Bauer, to fashion brands like True Religion, to sports brands like Wilson Sporting Goods to globally recognized media brands like Playboy.
