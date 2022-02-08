AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swift Sensors, a provider of wireless sensor monitoring systems solutions, announces the launch of its wireless vaccine storage unit monitoring and alert system that meet CDC recommendations for vaccine storage and handling. The new system is available for both refrigerated and frozen vaccines, covering all COVID-19 and non-COVID vaccine storage requirements.
With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine varieties in the past year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an update to their Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit in September 2021 to include 5 key requirements for proper vaccine monitoring:
- NIST-certified temperature sensor
- Buffered temperature probe
- Digital data logging capability with current temperature display, recording interval of 30 minutes or faster, and automatic low-battery warnings
- Automated recording of daily minimum/maximum temperatures
- Temperature Excursion warnings with automatic notifications to vaccine coordinators/pharmacy personnel
As suppliers and public agencies expand the number of locations for vaccine delivery, pharmacies and clinics must quickly and safely store the vaccines to preserve the vaccines' efficacy, prevent waste, and comply with data monitoring regulations. The new Swift Sensors Vaccine Monitoring Package meets these requirements for both refrigerated and frozen vaccines using a low-cost, wireless sensor monitoring and notification system.
"Physical data loggers have historically been used in cold-chain monitoring of vaccines, pharmaceuticals and other critical perishable goods. However, they lack the low cost, simplicity and connectivity of wireless sensors connected to the internet," said Ray Almgren, Swift Sensors CEO. "We've packaged the sensor certification, buffered probes, automated daily logging, and excursion warning and alert system into a simple, ready-to-run offering to address the vaccine monitoring challenge."
"My customers include a national network of primary care offices and vaccine delivery providers with strict requirements for safe handling," said David Swensen, Co-Owner of Advanced Controls NY. "I'm using Swift Sensors to monitor currently available COVID-19 vaccines for my clients."
The Swift Sensors Console stores historical temperature readings so pharmacies and clinics can easily comply with CDC and state health department data logging requirements, without having to spend employee time manually recording or updating temperature data.
Package Options:
Refrigerated Vaccine Monitoring Package (https://www.swiftsensors.com/catalog/packages/refrigerated-vaccine-package/):
- SS3-105 Remote Temperature Monitoring Sensor (-40C to +125C))
- Glycol Thermal Buffer Bottle
- NIST Certification
- Automated Monitoring and Logging Console software
Frozen Vaccine Monitoring Package (https://www.swiftsensors.com/catalog/packages/frozen-vaccine-package/):
- SS3-110 Ultra-Low Remote Temperature Monitoring Sensor (-100C to +200C))
- Glycol Thermal Buffer Bottle
- NIST Certification
- Automated Monitoring and Logging Console software
About Swift Sensors
Swift Sensors is a cloud-based wireless IoT company providing a low-cost sensor solution for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture. http://www.swiftsensors.com.
