PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIFT SHIFT, the Philadelphia-based home care management platform, has announced its partnership with powerhouse rideshare company, Lyft, to assist in providing rides for home care employees using their platform.
The home care industry in the United States continues to suffer from a shortage of nurses and caregivers. With a mission to help improve home healthcare employee work conditions, SWIFT SHIFT works around the clock to attract more people to the industry, increase retention and, ultimately, patient outcomes.
SWIFT SHIFT's platform connects families and patients in need of home care with locally qualified nurses and caregivers. Simultaneously, this allows home care agencies to grow their business and deliver a more reliable service.
Traveling to shift work and to interviews is, at times, expensive and difficult for home healthcare employees. SWIFT SHIFT understands the continuous challenge this provides and took the opportunity to step in. LyftBussiness is well-known for its tagline, "Great things start with a reliable ride," while the SWIFT SHIFT mission revolves around the critical need for reliability in home care.
Lyft is working to expand it's healthcare-related business and, therefore, was the perfect partner. Through the partnership, SWIFT SHIFT plans to make a reliable, safe and comfortable transportation service accessible to the platform partners and their employees at a discounted rate.
The partnership is the first of its kind in the way that a home care platform is working to make a positive impact on its users' day to day lives, which trickles down to the patient. Assaf Shalvi, SWIFT SHIFT's CEO, remarks, "This partnership provides another benefit to the hard-working home care nurses and caregivers, allowing them to provide a quality, reliable service."
About SWIFT SHIFT:
SWIFT SHIFT was founded in 2016. SWIFT SHIFT is a SaaS, AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant platform that allows home care agencies to hire faster, improve retention, maximize staff field hours with easy scheduling and onboarding of new patients— all via user-friendly apps. To learn more, visit swiftshift.com.
