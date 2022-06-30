Central Florida pool company offers tips on avoiding red eyes when swimming
CASSELBERRY, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun launches their newest article featuring tips on preventing red eyes when swimming. Bob Wright, owner of Swim 'N Fun, states, "Chlorine isn't the reason that you have red eyes after swimming. Chlorine is added to pool water in order to help balance the chemicals and keep the pool safe for swimmers. However, when chlorine combines with contaminants such as urine, sweat, fecal matter, sunscreen, or dirt, it can cause an issue. These contaminants combined with chlorine and form Chloramine causes red eyes and a strong chlorine odor in pools and hot tubs."
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), health effects from Chloramines can include, "respiratory symptoms such as nasal irritation, coughing and wheezing (especially in those that have asthma), red and itchy eyes, skin irritation, and rashes."
Swim 'N Fun offers these tips to help Chloramines from forming in the pool:
- Use the bathroom before entering the pool
- Take frequent restroom breaks
- If a person is sick or has diarrhea then do not enter the pool
- Shower before getting in the pool
- Rinse feet and legs to remove dirt
To learn more about Chloramine, tips to prevent red eyes, and what to do if a person's eyes get irritated after swimming, visit online at: https://swimnfun.com/blog/contaminants-in-your-pool.
Wright adds, "to prevent red eyes, we recommend keeping pool chemicals balanced and follow the tips in our blog."
Swim "N Fun is a fully licensed and insured pool company. This pool company has been serving all of Central Florida since 1986. Customers in and around Casselberry, Longwood, Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Oviedo, Lake Mary, Sanford, and Winter Springs have benefitted from the expertise of both their pool maintenance and pool service technicians.
Wright states, "Keeping a properly maintained pool is a great way to prevent Chloramines from forming. Making sure that a pool is in good working order can also help prevent issues. We offer pool repairs such as servicing pool pumps, pool lights, pool vacuums, automatic pool cleaners, chlorination systems, pool filtration systems and more." Pool repairs and pool malfunctions don't always require an extensive repair. The pool repair technicians from Swim 'N Fun are ready to review and fix the problem. Their technicians will arrive in a fully stocked service truck ready to review and repair issues with the pool. To schedule a pool repair, call 407-699-5588 or fill out the online form at https://swimnfun.com/pool-repair.
Swim 'N Fun also offers weekly pool maintenance. Their pool maintenance technicians service pools by testing the water, balancing the pool chemicals, checking the equipment to make sure it is running properly, brushing the pool walls, skimming the pool, emptying the baskets, vacuuming as needed, and cleaning or backwashing the pool filter as needed. By keeping the pool properly balanced and clean, Chloramine formation can be prevented.
Swim 'N Fun is located at 1251 Seminola Blvd, Suite 100, in Casselberry, Florida. To learn more about this pool company, visit online at https://swimnfun.com/. For more information call 407-699-5588.
