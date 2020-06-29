DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), a life science focused specialty finance company, announced today its addition to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index in accordance with the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. SWK's inclusion in the Russell indexes will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 29, 2020.
"The addition of SWK to the Russell indexes is the latest substantial milestone for SWK and the continuation of what has been an exciting twelve months for the company. During this period, SWK acquired Enteris BioPharma, added an additional independent member to our board of directors, uplisted our common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and experienced our first sell side research analyst's initiation of coverage of the company," stated Winston Black, Chairman and CEO of SWK Holdings. "The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Inclusion in these indexes will help us pursue our goal to drive long-term shareholder value by expanding awareness of our company within the investment community, increase the liquidity of our stock and broaden our shareholder base."
Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, as well as the Russell Microcap® Index remains in place for one year and means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index also means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determined index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
About SWK Holdings:
SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence™ drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.