WICHITA, Kan., March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SwyftOps, a home care operations management software, finalized an agreement with At Home Elder Care Franchising, LLC to become the ERP management and operational scheduling software provider for all At Home Eldercare franchised locations across the United States.
SwyftOps offers home care agencies critical and unique features to manage every aspect of their businesses. At Home Eldercare will immediately benefit from unified platform features that include performance dashboards, EVV compliance, 24/7 support, robust third-party billing, dynamic assessments and care plans, and HIPAA compliant communications via caregiver and family portals. "It's great to see At Home Eldercare select SwyftOps and join our family of franchisers and subscribers. Our software was built to help agencies of all sizes streamline their processes to make their operations flow with speed, security, and simplicity," said Chris Trempe, vice president of operations at SwyftOps. "This is an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to a long partnership."
At Home Eldercare is an emerging brand serving the in-home, non-medical, senior care market. For many who seek their place in the industry, their choice is the model offered by At Home Eldercare, a franchise organization founded by Gavin Densmore. Densmore's staff has over 45 years' of industry experience, having trained hundreds of agencies over the past 15 years with Home Care Seminar. As the founder of Helping Hands of America, based in Raleigh, North Carolina (Raleigh's oldest home care agency) Densmore recognized the local nature of the business and why franchising is an exemplary path for serving the industry. Densmore has a deep understanding of business complexities and what it takes to be successful supporting the in-home senior care market. Densmore said, "You cannot run a world-class home care agency without technology today. We are thrilled that our vendor selection committee selected SwyftOps for our technology platform moving forward! The team looked at the top three vendors in the senior care market, and the choice was clear… SwyftOps!"
Recently, At Home Eldercare, LLC announced a merger with Loyalty Brands, LLC as they focus on nationwide growth in 2021 and beyond. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Loyalty Brands is an umbrella franchise company founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur John Hewitt. Loyalty Brands is a cohesive group of franchise business and service verticals including business brokerage, accounting, tax preparation, marketing, and insurance. The company maintains a community-first outlook. Local involvement and giving back are core values. The multi-brand concept involves businesses that are synergistic and compatible, so franchisees might own one or more of the brands for additional customer acquisition and co-marketing opportunities.
Less than a year ago, SwyftOps finalized a similar agreement with ComForCare Home Care to be its exclusive software solution for approximately 200 franchised agencies across the United States and Canada, branded as either ComForCare or At Your Side Home Care. The ComForCare implementation was completed in an astonishing six months which included data conversion and franchisee training. Bruce Berglind, president of SwyftOps said, "There are literally dozens of software choices in this space. Being selected by these two franchisers back-to-back is a testament to the insight of our team and the strength of our offering. We were available, nimble and responsive while working with these organizations, which allowed us to accommodate custom and proprietary feature requests in short order."
