LEXINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- swyMed, a provider of industry-leading telemedicine and connectivity solutions, announced today the general availability of its telemedicine software suite and DOT backpack as an embedded solution with FirstNet. As part of this relationship, swyMed's mobile telemedicine and connectivity solutions can operate on FirstNet, the only nationwide wireless, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and those who support them.
swyMed has seen firsthand the improvements in quality and availability that FirstNet services offer for emergency services and first responders and its promise of dramatic improvements during, and after, an emergency.
"We are very pleased to be able to offer FirstNet embedded in our solutions," said Stefano Migliorisi, CEO for swyMed. "Even an uncharacteristically slow-moving emergency like COVID-19 has impacted emergency response teams as cellular and internet bandwidth are congested with unprecedented levels of new demand from people working at home, remote education and social activity moving online. Throughout this emergency, FirstNet has remained open and reliable."
With its partnership eco-system including hardware from Cisco and Silver Peak, electronic medical records vendors like Epic, medical image management like LifeImage, testing and Remote Patient Monitoring systems, swyMed delivers complete solutions to help healthcare providers meet and treat patients from pop-up hospitals and COVID-19 screening sites to ambulances, hospitals, schools and even all the way to patient homes.
"The ability to test, remotely monitor and 'teleport' medical professionals where they are most urgently needed is a new paradigm that is critical to opening up global lockdown orders and getting people back to work while mitigating negative health impacts," said Migliorisi.
FirstNet is built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority). It's designed with and for public safety to help them connect to the critical information they need, every day, and in every emergency.
To learn more about swyMed, go to swyMed.com. To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Cisco, Silverpeak, Epic, and LifeImage are registered marks of their respective entities.
Media Contact:
Jeffrey Urdan
617-830-7880
Jeff@swymed.com
Related Images
swymed-incorporated.jpg
swyMed Incorporated
swyMed Incorporated