Sydor Technologies was recently awarded another Phase II SBIR grant worth $1.15M. This is the second Phase II award Sydor has received in 2022. In total, Sydor has been awarded $2.3M thus far for commercializing novel detectors intended to advance x-ray science. The Coupled ASIC MCP (CAMP) will allow thousands of low-signal events to be detected simultaneously. This new capability will benefit researchers working in the soft x-ray regime, particularly those doing high temperature superconductor and quantum materials research.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sydor Technologies, a global leader in advanced x-ray detectors and diagnostic instrumentation design and manufacturing, was awarded a second Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for the development of a Coupled ASIC MCP (CAMP) camera for soft x-ray research. Funding is valued at $1,150,000 and will be provided over 24 months by the US Department of Energy (DOE).
This Phase II award builds on Phase I, which evaluated how to bring a robust, commercially available CAMP to the scientific camera market. Sydor partnered with Photek Ltd. to provide the microchannel plate and selected a commercially available integrated circuit ideal for intended applications. Phase I established a practical system architecture for the commercial prototype using existing detector technology. Objectives of Phase II include generating a commercial prototype for use at soft x-ray beamlines, ultimately providing beta-level beamline testing. Detector advancements like the CAMP enable scientists to more completely understand the electronic properties of materials. This will help leverage advanced material properties for future semiconductor and transportation applications.
Sydor Technologies' leading x-ray technology expert Dr. Ben Martin said, "The coupled ASIC MCP is an exciting new detector to add to Sydor's growing portfolio of soft x-ray research solutions. The CAMP will help bridge the gap between what soft x-ray scientists need to collect data and what they currently have."
Existing detectors often use indirect detection, which limits temporal resolution and only counts a small number of simultaneous events. The proposed detector will demonstrate better time resolution, improved spatial resolution with centroiding, and the ability to encode thousands of single photon events simultaneously. Sydor's CAMP will drastically improve the ability of beamline scientists and visiting researchers to collect soft x-ray data. This will benefit the fields of astrophysics, neutron imaging, radiography, bio-imaging, and imaging dynamic processes.
About Sydor Technologies
Sydor Technologies is a global leader in providing complex measurement solutions that generate critical results for the world's most advanced applications in the defense, energy, ballistics, security, space, and research industries. Established in 2004, Sydor Technologies is headquartered in Rochester, NY and now supplies systems and support in over 33 countries.
For additional information, please visit http://www.SydorTechnologies.com
For additional information please contact: news@sydortechnologies.com
Media Contact
Sydor, Sydor Technologies, (585) 278-1168, news@sydortechnologies.com
SOURCE Sydor Technologies