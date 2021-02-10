NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SymCheck™, an automated mobile health screening, assessment and compliance software platform, announced its commercial release today after several months of successful customer trials. Designed to mitigate risk where people congregate and compliant with HIPAA, CDC, and EEOC guidelines, SymCheck verifies that employees, vendors and customers do not pose an elevated risk for exposing others to COVID-19 or other future health risks.
As New York City prepares to resume indoor dining on February 12 at 25% capacity and similar scenarios play out across the U.S., SymCheck will provide venues the ability to easily offer a safer dining experience and workplace where customers, employees and vendors can be confident that precautions have been taken to avoid exposure to the SARS-Cov-2 virus.
"SymCheck will be instrumental in safely re-opening the Theater District in Manhattan without fear and help us thrive with renewed confidence", said Paul Denamiel, restaurateur and owner of Le Rivage, a restaurant popular with Broadway theatergoers for over 30 years. "SymCheck automates everything I have to do to comply with the health department's screening and recordkeeping requirements for indoor dining. I can focus on safely running my restaurant and providing my guests with excellent dining experiences, rather than worrying about paperwork and reporting."
Thorough assessment of COVID-19 symptoms is a necessary step to operate in compliance with regulations. Using NYC's stringent guidelines as an example, SymCheck fulfills all mandated screening requirements and relevant best practices that operators must follow. Symptom screening benchmarks vary by location, but SymCheck enables adherence to the standards set by the state and local authorities that have published such procedures.
"Much like how 9/11 reshaped security protocols in travel, the COVID-19 pandemic has similarly transformed health-safety expectations globally," said Rick Rasansky, SymCheck CEO. "SymCheck raises the bar in securing health-safe environments for patrons and staff, restoring the confidence needed to reboot the hospitality ecosystem and beyond."
SymCheck's automated assessment architecture approves or denies entrance into facilities, locations or modes of transportation using standard QR codes and the user's mobile device. Individuals using SymCheck will receive a personalized text or email message with a link or they may scan a location-specific QR code which will activate SymCheck's intuitive, secure cloud-based web application; no new hardware, app downloads, sign-ins, passwords or email addresses are required. To complete a SymCheck, users simply answer a series of COVID-19 symptom screening questions, which support multiple languages (currently English, Spanish, French and Chinese).
Once the user completes their SymCheck on a mobile device, they are immediately notified if they are cleared for entry. If they are cleared, Symcheck generates a unique QR code for only that day that can be scanned at any other participating location using the SymCheck platform, enabling a true common pass capability for safe entrance to multiple participating locations, saving valuable time for vendors and employees that routinely visit multiple locations in the course of their workday.
For such employee or vendor checks, a manager or other designated staff simply scans their SymCheck QR code confirming a self-certification was completed and confirmed.
For patron assessments, SymCheck can be used independently or in conjunction with reservation or table management systems as a part of the reservation confirmation process, to discreetly communicate with the confirmed party and to inquire about symptoms before their arrival at the restaurant.
Additional protocols, such as testing, vaccine and temperature verification, can supplement the SymCheck record. SymCheck's single-sourced platform unifies and simplifies a complicated, dynamic process to accurately verify compliance to mandated regulations and protocols for participation and/or access.
To ensure compliance with respective federal, state and local regulatory guidelines, SymCheck will employ location-based, real-time health directive compliance and reporting to tailor continuously updated assessment criteria specific to each geographic region. SymCheck supports non-intrusive contact tracing and is API driven for low-cost, lightweight integration into any existing systems of record (e.g., ticketing platforms, reservation systems, CRM, HR, etc.).
"The natural pandemics of COVID-19, H1N1, SARS, MERS and other viruses over the past decade have caused economic destruction and mortality across the globe. Even with a vaccine, these and other, new variants are likely to recur in the future," added Rasansky. "For these reasons, a new generation of safety tools and protocols to help protect the health and wellbeing of the general population is required. COVID-19 has all too well demonstrated that early screening and identification of those who are symptomatic can reduce the risk of exposure to these pathogens."
Due to the challenges facing the hospitality industry, SymCheck is offering full access to their basic service free-of-charge for the first half of 2021 so that no operator who desires to participate will be left out at this crucial time. SymCheck is designed for use in all business categories, but the immediate need in the hospitality and live venue ecosystems have prompted the company to focus initial efforts in these hard-hit markets. Expansion into the travel and transportation industries are planned after the platform's initial rollout.
ABOUT SYMCHECK
SymCheck™ is an automated health screening, assessment and compliance software platform designed to verify that individuals do not pose an elevated risk for exposing others to illness. SymCheck eliminates the required paperwork, prevents on-site exposure, protects personal health information and documents best practices to protect against SARS-CoV-2 or other transmission. A subsidiary of Yorn – a healthcare focused, customer experience technology company established a decade ago by hospitality professionals – SymCheck has completed a beta phase and is now being implemented by leading restaurateurs, event organizers and retailers.
