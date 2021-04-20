HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") SaaS solutions, today announced the rebrand of Phynd's provider data management platform to symplr Directory. symplr now offers the only comprehensive end-to-end provider data management solution in the market that encompasses credentialing, privileging, and directory management for the healthcare industry through symplr Provider, symplr Payer, symplr CVO, and symplr Directory.
"Through symplr's acquisition of Phynd earlier this year we bolstered our provider management solution, a central component of symplr's industry-best end-to-end healthcare operations/GRC portfolio," said Brian Fugere, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at symplr. "By rebranding this solution as symplr Directory, we are clearly communicating to healthcare and payer organizations that our end-to-end provider data management solutions help to efficiently manage provider data to support the digital front door, revenue cycle, and network performance, resulting in significant time and cost savings as well as an enhanced patient experience."
As part of symplr's Provider Data Management portfolio, symplr Directory offers hospitals, health systems, and health plans a pathway to leverage and enhance symplr's credentialing and privileging data with provider location, health plan and network participation, clinical taxonomy, and provider availability for mission-critical, patient-facing applications, including provider directory, provider search, digital front door, and provider scheduling. symplr Directory's Provider Data Connect and Schedule Advisor offerings are available in the Epic App Orchard.
