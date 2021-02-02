HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr, a leading global healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform, today announced that its Workforce Management Time and Attendance Solution has been named Best in KLAS in the 2021 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. To read the full report visit KLAS Research.
KLAS Research provides the healthcare industry with impartial research on the software and services used by providers and payers worldwide. Best in KLAS rankings celebrate vendors who receive the highest provider scores for software, professional services, and medical equipment.
"For 18 out of the past 20 years, symplr's Time and Attendance solution has been honored by KLAS Research as the top performing workforce solution," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "Being awarded Best in KLAS validates the value our healthcare-specific Time and Attendance solution delivers to our customers by continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of the market. I'm proud of our team and the outcomes they've helped our customers achieve."
symplr's Workforce Management solution (formerly from API Healthcare) helps healthcare organizations manage labor costs, increase staff engagement, and elevate care quality through technology, analytics, and consultation.
"We strive to collaborate with our customers to alleviate their workforce management concerns, particularly as COVID-19 has impacted nearly every healthcare provider around the world," said Julie Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at symplr. "To be recognized by KLAS underscores symplr's goal to create and deliver outcomes driven healthcare GRC technical solutions while developing strong customer relationships."
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
About symplr
As the global leader in healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance software, symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare GRC simpler, resulting in improved efficiency, better outcomes, and safer patients. symplr customers depend on our provider data management, workforce management, contract management, spend management, compliance, quality, safety, and facility access solutions to drive positive outcomes and to protect their patients and staff. More information is available at http://www.symplr.com.
About KLAS
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at http://www.klasresearch.com.
