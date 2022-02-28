WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A panel at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 7, 2022.
- A presentation followed by a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
A live webcast of the Cowen panel and Barclays presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
