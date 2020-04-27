- Preliminary Phase 1 results represent first clinical evidence that inhibition of the menin-MLL1 interaction can induce response in patients with MLL-r acute leukemias - - Data featured in New Drugs on the Horizon oral session at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting I - - U.S. FDA grants orphan drug designation to SNDX-5613 for the treatment of adult and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia -