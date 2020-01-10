- Final OS analysis for pivotal Phase 3 E2112 trial in HR+, HER2- breast cancer expected 2Q20 - - Phase 1 data presentation from AUGMENT-101 trial of SNDX-5613 in acute leukemias expected 4Q20; potential for interim results throughout 2020- - SNDX-6352 Phase 2 expansion trial in cGVHD initiated; Presentation of phase 1 trial results expected in 4Q20 -