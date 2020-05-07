- Final OS analysis for Phase 3 E2112 trial in HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer expected this quarter; potential NDA filing later this year - - Preliminary Phase 1 results from AUGME-T-101 trial of menin inhibitor SNDX-5613 represent first clinical evidence that inhibition of the menin-MLL1 interaction can induce response in patients with MLL-r acute leukemias - - Recently completed a follow-on offering with net proceeds of $93.7M - - Company to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET -