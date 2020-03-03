- Final OS analysis for Phase 3 E2112 trial in HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer expected in 2Q20; potential NDA filing later this year - - Phase 1 data presentation from AUGMENT-101 trial of SNDX-5613 in acute leukemias expected 4Q20; potential for interim results throughout 2020 - - SNDX-6352 granted generic name axatilamab; presentation of additional cGVHD results expected 4Q20 - - 1Q 2020 financings of $55 million extend cash runway into 2021, through all key milestones - - Company to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET -