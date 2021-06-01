BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new article published in Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine highlights the impact of modified selective neurectomy (SN) to improve the quality of life (QOL) of postfacial paralysis synkinesis (PFPS) patients. The article was written by facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and Dr. Julie Shtraks in conjunction with senior biostatistician James Mirocha of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The article provides insights into an assessment of the medical records of 57 PFPS patients aged 18 and older who underwent SN between July 2013 and June 2019. Patients' QOL outcomes were measured using the Facial Clinimetric Evaluation (FaCE) scale and Synkinesis Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ).
Researchers discovered that patients' mean FaCE and SAQ scores increased in the first 12 months after SN. They noted patients' facial movement, facial comfort, and social function improved following this procedure. In addition, researchers found that the mean FaCE and SAQ scores continued to rise in patients surveyed over a year after SN.
"Postfacial paralysis synkinesis can prevent a patient from producing natural facial expressions and damage their self-confidence," Dr. Azizzadeh says. "Our study shows that modified selective neurectomy is well-tolerated by postfacial paralysis synkinesis patients and can help them produce a natural smile. As such, the procedure can have a profound impact on these patients' quality of life."
SN is a groundbreaking smile reanimation procedure developed by Dr. Azizzadeh. It is the first permanent option to treat Bell's palsy, synkinesis, facial paralysis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, acoustic neuromas, and traumatic brain injuries.
Dr. Azizzadeh created SN to improve patients' QOL and non-verbal communication capabilities. The procedure involves correcting "mis-wiring" of the facial nerve that otherwise hampers a patient's ability to smile, frown, and make other facial expressions.
During SN, Dr. Azizzadeh maps out the facial nerves with intraoperative electromyography (EMG). Next, he selectively reduces the activity of nerves that counteract the smile function. Dr. Azizzadeh then releases the platysma muscle that pulls the corner of the mouth down. This results in spontaneous reanimation of the face, enabling a patient to once again produce a natural smile.
About Dr. Babak Azizzadeh
Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS is double board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Since his extensive and prestigious training at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Azizzadeh has helped hundreds of people with varying degrees of facial paralysis and Bell's palsy. Dr. Azizzadeh is the director of the Facial Paralysis Institute in Beverly Hills, CA and one of the world's foremost authorities in the field of facial nerve paralysis. He has been recognized for his work on several occasions and has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Oz and countless other media outlets.
Furthermore, Dr. Azizzadeh is the co-editor of the definitive textbook "The Facial Nerve," has published numerous articles in such peer-reviewed journals, and is regularly asked to present both nationally and internationally on facial paralysis. The Sir Charles Bell Society awarded Dr. Azizzadeh the honor of hosting and directing the 13th International Facial Nerve Symposium in August 2017.
