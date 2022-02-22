NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The synoptophore market is expected to grow by USD 62.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.09%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the synoptophore market has been segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic segments. The diagnostic segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for dental procedures is expected to rise in the region, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for diagnostics from private and public dental clinics and hospitals during the forecast period.

By geography, the synoptophore market has been segmented into North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW. North America will have the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The increasing incidence of visual acuity disorders is one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high cost of synoptophore devices may threaten the growth of the market.

Some of the major vendors include 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers synoptophore products such as YZ23B Synoptophore.
  • Appasamy Associates - The company offers Appa synoptophore for assessing binocular vision, measuring angles of deviation and treating binocular anomalies by conventional orthoptic and peptic methods.
  • Dahlgren India - The company offers synoptophore products that are widely used for the assessment and treatment of ocular motility disorders in various hospitals and clinics.

Synoptophore Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist synoptophore market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the synoptophore market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the synoptophore market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synoptophore market vendors

Synoptophore Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 62.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd., Appasamy Associates, Dahlgren India, Gem Optical Instruments Industries, Haag-Streit AG, Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd., Om Tao Scientific Apparatus, Prkamya Visions, Rumax International Inc., and UNITECH VISION

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1     Market Overview            

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape              

             2.1 Market ecosystem

                                2.1.1 Parent Market

                                Exhibit 08: Parent market

                                Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                                Exhibit 10:  Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

                                2.2.1    Research and development

                                2.2.2    Inputs

                                2.2.3    Operations

                                2.2.4    Distribution

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Post-sales and services

                             2.2.7   Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 12:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application       

               5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 22:   Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by  Application            

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by  Application

                5.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                                Exhibit 24:  Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 26: Therapeutic- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  Therapeutic- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                6.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

                7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 32:   North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

                                Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4 Asia- Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 34:  Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 35: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

                7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 37:  Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                                Exhibit 38:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 39:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 40:  Key leading countries

                7.8 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Increasing incidences of visual acuity disorders

                                8.1.2    Increasing technological advancement

                                8.1.3    Rising demand for non-invasive procedures

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    High cost of synoptophore devices

                                8.2.2    Access to alternative treatments

                                8.2.3    Huge maintenance cost

                                Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Growing awareness about early diagnosis of amblyopia and strabismus

                                8.3.2    Increasing strategic collaborations and M&A 

                                8.3.3    Convergence insufficiency ailments

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 43:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 44:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

                9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  Vision Tech Co. Ltd.        

                                Exhibit 48:  66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 49:  66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 50:  66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. – Key news

                                Exhibit 51:  66 Vision Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.4 Appasamy Associates     

                                Exhibit 52:  Appasamy Associates - Overview

                                Exhibit 53:  Appasamy Associates - Product and service

                                Exhibit 54:  Appasamy Associates - Key offerings

                10.5 Dahlgren India   

                                Exhibit 55:  Dahlgren India - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Dahlgren India - Product and service

                                Exhibit 57:  Dahlgren India - Key offerings

                10.6 Gem Optical Instruments Industries         

                                Exhibit 58:  Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Product and service

                                Exhibit 60:  Gem Optical Instruments Industries - Key offerings

                10.7 Haag-Streit AG   

                                Exhibit 61:  Haag-Streit AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  Haag-Streit AG - Product and service

                                Exhibit 63:  Haag-Streit AG - Key offerings

                10.8 Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd.  

                                Exhibit 64:  Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 66:  Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.9 Om Tao Scientific Apparatus        

                                Exhibit 67:  Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Product and service

                                Exhibit 69:  Om Tao Scientific Apparatus - Key offerings

                10.10 Prkamya Visions             

                                Exhibit 70:  Prkamya Visions - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Prkamya Visions - Product and service

                                Exhibit 72:  Prkamya Visions - Key offerings

                10.11 Rumax International Inc.             

                                Exhibit 73:  Rumax International Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 74:  Rumax International Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 75:  Rumax International Inc. - Key offerings

                10.12 UNITECH VISION            

                                Exhibit 76:  UNITECH VISION - Overview

                                Exhibit 77:  UNITECH VISION - Product and service

                                Exhibit 78:  UNITECH VISION - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 82: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

