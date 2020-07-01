CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellis Performance Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and analytics solutions, announced today that Black Book Market Research LLC named Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting the No. 1 solution among its peers, far outperforming the competition. The software received top marks in 10 key performance areas, including innovation and optimization, technology, client relations, trust, integration, scalability, reliability, brand image, financial viability, and security.
The solutions are part of Syntellis' Axiom suite of EPM software for healthcare, which earned a total of three top rankings in Black Book's user satisfaction surveys. Syntellis, which was previously Kaufman Hall Software, brings together Axiom Software and the Connected Analytics capabilities recently acquired from Change Healthcare, to help clients acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plan – so they can transform their vision into reality.
"In the current environment, hospitals are extremely focused on opportunities to reduce costs while improving care quality," said Kermit S. Randa, chief executive officer, Syntellis Performance Solutions. "Black Book's No. 1 ranking is a prestigious honor because it's based on user satisfaction and demonstrates the immense value our Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting solutions provide to our clients. We'll continue to innovate by offering our customers the data-driven solutions needed to achieve their mission and elevate performance."
Black Book's 2020 Cost Accounting and Decision Support rankings are lauded for their lack of bias, with Black Book maintaining strict independence in all its surveys. The Axiom solution bested the scores of three other leading competitors in most surveyed categories, averaging a score of 9.4 overall.
"Our ranking system is designed to mirror the evaluation process a healthcare organization would use to make a technology adoption decision," said Doug Brown, managing partner, Black Book. "For Syntellis Performance Solution's Axiom software to earn a No. 1 ranking against other evaluated vendors means there is compelling evidence the solution meets the data and analytics needs of real hospitals and health systems, who rely on such insights to reduce costs and make more strategic financial decisions."
Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting solutions integrate accurate, flexible and comprehensive financial and clinical data, enabling both strategic and tactical analysis. Support for multiple costing methodologies lets organizations analyze and report on service lines, patient populations, episodes and payer performance.
The Axiom Decision Support and Cost Accounting solution is part of the Axiom Healthcare Suite, which uses best practice methodologies to streamline processes, manage costs, model industry changes, enhance efficiency, and highlight variances in care across the continuum, offering performance analytics to empower both healthcare organizations and small physician practices to take control and improve performance.
About Syntellis Performance Solutions
Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on our solutions, we have proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their vision into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.
Press Contact:
Philip Anast
Amendola Communications (for Syntellis)
Email: panast@acmarketingpr.com
Phone: 312-576-6990