CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network, launched a COVID-19 Rapid Response Network to enable the pharmaceutical community to design clinical trials with real-world data, and to quickly engage healthcare organizations (HCOs) that have eligible patients and confirmed interest in receiving COVID-19 clinical trial and medical chart review opportunities. The research network consists of longitudinal clinical data from over 20,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States and Europe. Since launching, seven clinical trials involving treatments and vaccines have been presented to HCOs within the network.
Synteract, a global CRO that supports biotech and pharmaceutical companies, successfully utilized the COVID-19 Rapid Response Network to identify study sites in Europe for a critical COVID-19 investigational medicinal product and was able to engage all of the study sites required for the trial within one week.
"The ability to quickly model an eligible patient cohort with real-world data and then be directed to the healthcare organizations where these COVID-19 patients are being treated enables us to quickly initiate life-saving clinical trials," said Mary Mattes, Sr. Vice President, Global Operations at Synteract.
Trial Connect, a key feature of the TriNetX platform, enables the pharmaceutical community to efficiently and directly engage clinical trial offices at HCOs with potential trial opportunities for COVID-19 patients. HCOs respond faster through Trial Connect than the traditional industry approach of back-and-forth site feasibility communications that take upwards of six weeks to complete.
"As the pandemic spreads, time is of the essence as we try to contain it," said Jennifer Stacey, Vice President, Clinical Sciences at TriNetX. "Being able to provide access to up-to-date COVID-19 clinical data to researchers quickly is crucial since the world is depending on clinical trials to find ways to treat this disease. Our Rapid Response Network enables the pharmaceutical community to connect with healthcare organizations in minutes and hours rather than in weeks and months it would otherwise take through traditional processes."
About TriNetX
TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.
About Synteract
"Bringing Clinical Trials to Life" represents Synteract's commitment to engage with drug developers, patients, investigators, and regulatory experts, to bring insights to action and make better therapies a reality. Synteract supports biotech and pharma companies across all phases of drug development with multi-disciplinary teams and deep expertise. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and has contributed to more than 240 product approvals. Synteract offers notable depth of expertise in oncology, dermatology, general medicine, infectious disease and vaccine, neuroscience, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
