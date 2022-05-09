The Boston Business Journal has named Synterex to its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.
The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.
"We are delighted to see the culmination of our employees' hard work and determination over the last few years recognized by the Boston Business Journal. We would like to thank the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies who chose to support a disability-owned, woman-owned business and helped us get there," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles.
A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 20 print and digital edition of the Business Journal. A celebration to honor this year's Fast 50 will be held on Wednesday, May 19 th at the Long Wharf Marriott, Boston, MA where the rankings will be released.
"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.
Companies on the Fast 50 list must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 to be considered.
For the complete list of 2022 Fast 50 companies: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2022/03/22/bbj-releases-this-year-s-list-of-fast-50-honorees.html
Event details: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/event
