STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR AB announced today that they have received the first order from its new OEM partner, United Imaging. The order is for licenses of SyntheticMR's product package SyMRI NEURO, primarily intended for the Chinese market. SyntheticMR announced its new collaboration agreement with United Imaging in February 2021.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB, +46 70 529 29 87 ulrik.harrysson@syntheticmr.com.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/syntheticmr-ab/r/syntheticmr-ab-receives-first-order-from-united-imaging,c3300829

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntheticmr-ab-receives-first-order-from-united-imaging-301254717.html

SOURCE SyntheticMR AB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.