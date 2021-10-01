LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology for optimal clinical laboratory performance, has introduced the XN-30 Research Use Only (RUO) Automated Hematology Analyzer, the first automated hematology analyzer for malaria detection. Specialized reagents, a violet laser and advanced algorithms allow the XN-30 RUO to differentiate P. falciparum from non-falciparum species and determine the life cycle staging of the parasites detected.
In as little as one minute, the XN-30 RUO can report the level of parasitemia in an EDTA sample with a sensitivity as low as 20 malaria-infected red blood cells (MI-RBC) per microliter. Current malaria testing requires highly skilled researchers for viewing infected blood cells under a microscope or the use of rapid diagnostic tests that employ antigen–antibody reactions. Both methods yield results in about 15 to 30 minutes.
"The XN-30 Research Use Only Automated Hematology Analyzer delivers workflow efficiency and enhanced staff productivity to research labs currently performing manual microscopy for detection of malaria or relying on rapid diagnostic tests to screen symptomatic patients," said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. "Unlike current microscopy and PCR methods, minimal training is needed to use the XN-30 RUO."
Using fluorescent stains and flow cell technology, the XN-30 RUO standardizes detection and enumeration of intracellular malarial parasites. Three levels of quality control material ensure analyzer performance and provide a new level of confidence in the results produced.
To learn more about the XN-30 RUO Automated Hematology Analyzer visit www.sysmex.com/XN30RUO.
About Sysmex America
Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.
