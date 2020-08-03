LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic company offering hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing solutions for optimal clinical laboratory performance, announced the availability of its new clinical software application, Caresphere™ Workflow Solution (WS). Designed to address data privacy security and compliance concerns, Sysmex America's new Caresphere WS delivers dramatic workflow efficiency increases to laboratories. Caresphere WS is HITRUST CSF Certified and is an intuitive, cloud-based software solution that enables sophisticated test result workflow optimization for laboratories to meet increasing demands, streamline decision-making and reduce risk.
"Sysmex America's Caresphere WS is in direct response to escalating healthcare demands and laboratory staffing constraints," said Andy Hay, chief operating officer of Sysmex America. "Caresphere WS is simple to implement, highly secure and provides laboratorians with organized clinical data, standardized result interpretation and auto-verification, and comprehensive reports for regulatory compliance."
Caresphere WS is a HIPAA (Health Insurance and Portability and Accountability Act) compliant application hosted by Amazon Web Services. Sysmex America supports the entire implementation process from the initial build to go-live and continues support with real-time monitoring, security updates, unlimited training and technical assistance for the life of the solution. As part of the implementation, the rules and configuration wizards enable customization and standardization of processing and resulting across multi-site laboratories and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS).
In cooperation with Caresphere WS, clinical laboratories will benefit from the Sysmex Validation Solution (VS). Sysmex VS is an automated testing application that provides effortless rule testing and reporting to help meet laboratory regulatory requirements. Sysmex VS provides up to 78%* time savings compared to manual validation.
"HITRUST® is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," said Jeremy Huval, chief compliance officer of HITRUST. "Sysmex America is recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."
