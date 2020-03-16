DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes offered words of wisdom and comfort to the nation yesterday during an online sermon (excerpts below):
"We have recognized that there is more to unite us than divide us….We have discovered what we should have known without this trouble: That we need each other. That we are better together than we are apart...it could be possible that God is calling us to a place of unity that nothing else has been able to do before…we have forgotten just to be nice." (downloadable video clip)
"We have forgotten the children stuck at the border…we have forgotten kids are growing up in cages. Sometimes God has to send something to shake you to remember." (downloadable video clip)
"God is calling us to a place of unity….We have been petty where we should have been powerful." (downloadable video clip)
"We lost our way….America lost its way…" (downloadable video clip)
"God may use sickness, but he didn't create it." (downloadable video clip)
The complete sermon is available online. Additional downloadable video clips are available through The Potter's House online newsroom.
The Potter's House is broadcasting and distributing content regularly. The resources are specifically designed to address escalating concerns as social distancing mandates from health and government authorities are increasing.
Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. CT, Jakes will moderate a special Q&A taking questions from the world over with aims to infuse hope, understanding and accurate information.
All resources and conversations will be shared through The Potter's House free digital platforms found here: YouTube | Facebook | Web | Mobile App.
About The Potter's House
Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T.D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA.