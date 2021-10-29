TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-Time PCR Cycle Threshold (Ct) values have become a widely debated metric in the management of SARS-CoV-2 infection; however, their interpretive utility remains controversial. While Ct values may help augment the interpretation of a positive test, variability in clinical presentation and sample-related challenges necessitate that Ct values be framed within the context of the clinical presentation.
Register for this webinar to hear a review of this timely topic as well as scenarios, opportunities and limitations in the clinical utility of Ct values.
Join expert speakers from Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Yitz Goldstein, MD, Director of the Molecular Pathology Laboratory and the Virology Laboratory; and Dr. Inessa Gendlina, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, in a live webinar on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Tackling the Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections During COVID-19 Using a Multiplex PCR Assay.
