LINCOLNTON, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAIJI Medical Supplies, Inc. (TMS), a United States manufacturer of face masks, announced today that its consumer face masks have received ASTM F3502-21 Level 2 sub-micron particulate filtration efficiency certification.
On February 17, ASTM International (formerly the American Society for Testing and Materials) announced approval of a non-regulatory standard for barrier face coverings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The standard establishes a benchmark of minimum care, design, labeling, and performance requirements for barrier face coverings.
The ASTM face coverings standard includes two filtration performance levels: greater than or equal to 20% and greater than or equal to 50%. For reference, N95 filtering face-piece respirators are capable of 95% filtration.
"Retailers and consumers and can be confident that TAIJI Medical Supplies, Inc. offers a consumer face mask that meets and / or exceeds the requirements of the new ASTM F3502-21 standard," said Dan Grayson, Vice President of Sales and Operations."Accredited laboratory testing proved that our consumer face masks have a level of sub-micron particulate filtration efficiency greater than that of an N95 respirator," Grayson continued. "In addition, we're excited to employ some of the best local workers to manufacture our premium masks right here in North Carolina."
TAIJI Medical Supplies, Inc. (TMS) was founded in 2020 to meet the demand for premium grade face masks during the SARS Cov-2 (COVID-19) Pandemic. TMS has over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the Lincoln County Industrial Park, Lincolnton, NC and the capacity to meet the demands of the ever growing consumer and healthcare markets.
