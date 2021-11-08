NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TailorMed, a leading financial navigation technology company that helps healthcare organizations and patients remove financial barriers to care, announced today new additions to its leadership team. The company appointed Naama Geva as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Vince King as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Noa Inbar-Hershkovits as Vice President of People.
Ms. Geva brings more than 10 years of financial leadership at high-growth startups. Prior to joining TailorMed, Ms. Geva served as CFO for four years at Deep Instinct, a global cyber security company that secured over $200 million in funding and has grown to over 250 employees. Ms. Geva will establish financial and business infrastructure to support the company's rapid growth.
Mr. King has built a strong track record of growing healthcare technology companies over the past 20 years. Most recently, Mr. King served as Chief Commercial Officer for SCI Solutions (SCI), acquired by R1 RCM. At SCI, he led the company's transformation to a Digital Patient Experience SaaS provider, resulting in new market expansion. His deep understanding of revenue cycle management, patient financial experience, and digital transformation will help accelerate TailorMed's growth. Mr. King will oversee commercial functions including sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships to accelerate company growth.
Ms. Inbar-Hershkovits brings 15 years of global human resources (HR) experience in both fast-growing startups and corporate organizations. Ms. Inbar-Hershkovits held various HR leadership roles, most recently at Amazon and AlgoSec. In these positions, Ms. Inbar-Hershkovits supported company growth, organization, and workforce development, and served as a management consultant. Ms. Inbar-Hershkovits will lead all HR-related activities, including creating the necessary infrastructure and resources to help grow the organization.
Founded with a personal mission to help patients and the US healthcare industry tackle the financial challenges of care delivery, TailorMed is focused on ensuring all patients across all medical conditions can afford treatment. TailorMed's best-in-class platform automates the entire process of identifying financially at-risk patients and matching and enrolling them in financial resources. For patients, the platform can help reduce out-of-pocket responsibility, eliminating downstream financial hardships and avoidance of care. For healthcare organizations, TailorMed shifts financial assistance from reactive matching or downstream collections to a proactive approach of addressing financial needs for more patients at the point of care.
"These are exciting times at TailorMed. Our new leadership adds to the momentum we're gaining in the market," says Srulik Dvorsky, CEO and Co-Founder of TailorMed. "Our ability to attract this level of talent speaks to our innovative culture that's focused on moving mountains for patients. Our TailorMed team will continue to grow with more top-tier talent as we advance our market leadership."
About TailorMed
TailorMed is a healthcare technology company founded to help patients and healthcare organizations remove financial barriers to care by making it easier for patients to afford the cost of treatment. TailorMed's financial navigation platform is used by over 550 healthcare facilities nationwide including leading health systems, pharmacies, and clinics. Learn more at https://tailormed.co/.
