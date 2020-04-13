Family_Features____Asthma_Infographic.jpg

Photo courtesy of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

 By Family Features Editorial Syndicate

MISSION, Kan., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) More than 25 million Americans (about 1 in 13 people) suffer from asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Interview Survey. Asthma is a serious lung disease that affects the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. However, symptoms can be controlled with proper treatment and an action plan similar to this recommendation from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Find more information at nhlbi.nih.gov/LMBBasthma.

