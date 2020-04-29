BETHESDA, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nation, we have been sheltering in place for more than a month, waiting out the coronavirus pandemic. As individuals, we have been using that time to read, think, and self-improve when we aren't curled up on the couch eating snack foods.
Physical therapist Laura Di Franco and 24 other healing professionals will launch their new book, The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing Techniques (Brave Healer Productions) on April 30, to offer 25 healing modalities people can do at home. The book is already a No. 1 Amazon bestseller in the categories of chronic pain, energy healing, healthy living, alternative medicine reference, physical therapy, spiritual self-help, and holistic medicine.
In addition to sharing 25 tools — among them, essential oils, energy healing, sound healing, trigger point release, breathwork, stress relief, intuition, myofascial release and consciousness — Di Franco and her contributors share their stories and passions as well as everything people need to begin incorporating these practices in their lives.
In the introduction, Di Franco writes: "One thing I know for sure is there as many ways to heal as there are people on the planet. Each person needs a unique blend or combination of tools. And it's up to us [healers] to guide them in terms of what's available and what's possible, to instill hope when someone feels lost. That's why you'll find twenty-five tools in this book."
The first chapter, written by Lisa Karasek, covers consciousness, a key ingredient in mastering any self-healing modality. Another chapter on myofascial release, a powerful mind, body and soul healing modality that has been particularly important in Di Franco's life, is written by three professionals, Izabela Adamus, Shellie Mekash, and M'elle Pirri-Lee. Each woman tackles a different kind of myosfascial release to self-practice. The fascia is a head-to-toe system of connective tissue that makes up, surrounds and connects every single cell of every single organ, nerve, blood vessel, muscle, bone, etc. in the human body; it can become dehydrated or injured leading to pain and stiffness.
Born in Poland, Adamus has been a physical therapist for 11 years. Mekash, CMT is a holistic bodyworker specializing in myofascial release. Pirri-Lee is a physical therapist and myofascial therapist.
Other contributors to the book are Dr. Shelly Astrof, Barbara M. Bustard, Lori Calvo, Sharon Carne, Bonnie Chase, Dr. Joyce Fishel, Jacqueline M. Kane, Dr. Alice Langholt, Laura Knapp Mazzotta, Carolyn McGee, Ian Morris, Gerise M. Pappas, Dr. Erika L. Putnam, Nikki Richman, Manuela Rohr, Raelin Saindon, Tina Serocke, Dr. Stacy Snow, Karen Tasto, and Hemali V. Vora.
Praise for The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing Techniques
"The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing Techniques is an invaluable find with cutting-edge practices of healing for ourselves and our planet. This book offers powerful and practical healing tools along with inspiring stories that can lead to true transformation of mind, body and soul." — Marci Shimoff, #1 NY Times bestselling author, Happy for No Reason and Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul
"Typically, when I see 'The Ultimate Guide' I'm skeptical and left disappointed. This book truly delivers a tool, practical or inspiration that will align with you and assist in total mind, body, and spirit wellbeing. I would even consider this a desk reference to have handy for any occasion. Great collaboration and wonderful insights." — Anne Pereira, founder, The Wellness Universe
