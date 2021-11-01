SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and social service worker Stewart (Andy) Lightstone has released "Taking Control of Schizophrenia: My Story," a comprehensive and holistic guide to living with schizophrenia and other mental illnesses. Drawing from both his experiences working in the mental health field and managing his own diagnosis, the book helps readers understand the journey ahead of them and equips them with the tools needed to prepare for any challenges that may arise.
Divided into three parts, the book begins by covering the basics—including handling medication side effects, making the decision to continue with prescribed treatment, being hospitalized, coping with anxiety, depression, paranoia and delusions—to help readers become better oriented with their illness. Lightstone then takes readers through the gradual steps of adjusting to the ups and downs of schizophrenia, and ultimately, developing a strong sense of self and community so that they can regain control and create the best life possible.
"Understanding yourself, your illness, your treatment, and your supports is vital for your life's journey and to help control schizophrenia," wrote Lightstone in the book's preface.
In writing "Taking Control of Schizophrenia," Lightstone fills a large gap in mental health literature, particularly for those living with schizophrenia or another mental illness. Frustrated by the lack of resources, he was determined to create a guide that sheds light on the realities of schizophrenia and benefits people with diagnoses as well as family members, caregivers, medical students and behavioral health professionals.
Full of helpful insight and practical guidance, "Taking Control of Schizophrenia" offers hope and encouragement to readers struggling with mental illness and demonstrates how they can live happy, productive lives.
"Taking Control of Schizophrenia: My Story"
By Stewart (Andy) Lightstone
ISBN: 9781663227300 (softcover); 9781663227317 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse
About the author
Stewart (Andy) Lightstone has 40 years of training in the mental health field. He served for two years on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties and was actively involved with the Belleville Psychiatric Survivors Drop-In Center. He worked for 12 years as a facilitator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness service provider's course and spent five years touring Ontario, speaking on mental health issues and educating students about schizophrenia in high school, college and medical institution settings. He is a member of the local Legion, Civitan International and the Ontario Association of Social Workers.
