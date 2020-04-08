SAN ANTONIO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentum Engineering Services (TES) announced this week their solution to the increasing need for rapid and safe COVID-19 symptom screening. The San Antonio based company, which specializes in customized technology solutions, developed the Workplace Screening System (WS2). As makeshift screening stations have popped up across the country, many lack essential features necessary to reduce the spread of infection and effectively identify sick individuals. Currently no existing systems conduct automated monitoring. This is where the WS2 excels.
The hands-free system starts by measuring an individual's body temperature, then administers a risk survey. Next, a proprietary algorithm calculates the risk level and provides feedback. All data is recorded to improve subsequent predictive screenings. The no-contact design greatly reduces the risk of spreading infection. WS2 identifies not only those who are sick, but also those who may become sick. The more WS2 is used the more effective it becomes. "Early identification of potentially infectious individuals would allow us to reduce the transmission of infection," said TES Chief Medical Officer, D.M. Kumar, D.O., Ph.D., FAAP. "Being able to predict who will get sick provides a wider margin of safety than identifying those that are already ill." This is great news for companies that are currently working and those who are planning to restart operations soon.
WS2 has wide applicability for hospitals, factories, institutions, and schools. Easy to operate, WS2 can integrate with existing facility access controls for fully automated operation. Simply put, WS2 speeds entry into worksites, dramatically cuts screening costs, reduces human generated errors, identifies at-risk individuals, all while providing early detection of illness, including COVID-19. With WS2 employers can feel confident in providing a safe work environment for all employees.
Contact Talentum Engineering Services (TES) at https://talentumservices.com/ or dborski@talentumservices.com / 210-487-9403 for a free consultation on system customization today.
ABOUT TES
Talentum Engineering Services (TES) is a leading provider of customized technology solutions. Founded and based in San Antonio, Texas, TES specializes in embedded systems and industrial automated solutions. The company is trusted throughout a variety of industries to include oil and gas, water treatment, semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications, and military aviation. With over 100 years of experience in legacy as well as cutting-edge technologies, TES excels at solving complex problems with novel and creative solutions. Let TES help meet your technology needs today!