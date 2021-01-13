- Talkspace targets a vast unmet need in behavioral health, improving access and outcomes while reducing costs - Transaction and partnership with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. will help Talkspace grow its user base, add partnerships, and expand internationally - Hudson Executive Investment Corp. is a SPAC led by Doug Braunstein and Doug Bergeron - Hudson Executive Capital has an outstanding track record in healthcare and technology as both an investor and a strategic partner to public companies - Pro-forma enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $1.4 billion - $300MM fully committed PIPE anchored by leading investors including the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, Jennison Associates LLC, Woodline Partners LP, and Deerfield - Investor call at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13, 2021