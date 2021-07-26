(PRNewsfoto/Talon)

(PRNewsfoto/Talon)

 By TALON, AllBetter Health, KFT Consulting

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON (www.TALONhealthtech.com), the transformational health care technology company preparing clients across the nation for the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act, has announced it will broadcast a series of webinars focusing on groundbreaking changes in the healthcare marketplace and healthcare delivery system.

The first such webinar will take place on Wednesday, July, 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Entitled, "Mastering the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act," the webinar will present TPAs, ASOs, insurers and other employers with essential insights on the Rule and Act, in order to arm them not only to comply with each, but also to optimize the potential for savings and improved healthcare that each sets the stage for.

Speakers for the first webinar will be Mark Galvin, CEO of TALON, and Katy Talento, CEO of AllBetter Health (https://allbetter.health) and KFT Consulting (https://kftconsulting.com). 

Attendees can register at (https://app.livestorm.co/talon-health-tech-1/mastering-the-transparency-in-coverage-rule-and-no-surprises-act?type=detailed).

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Katy joining me for this first TALON Webinar," said Galvin.  "Katy is not only a licensed health benefits counselor, but is a veteran health policy advisor who has advised the White House and five U.S. Senators. Her work to increase price transparency and competition, to end surprise medical bills and lower prescription drug prices have been an incredible contribution to this country."

ABOUT TALON

TALON is driven to promoting and empowering healthcare consumerism through a set of tools and services that introduce free market dynamics in an otherwise fractured marketplace. TALON is preparing clients in 49 states to comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talon-announces-webinar-series-to-prepare-for-dramatic-changes-in-the-healthcare-marketplace-301340394.html

SOURCE TALON

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.