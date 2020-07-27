TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point of Tampa is proud to announce our Medical Director, Hardeep Singh, MD, FASAM, has been named, once again, in Tampa Magazine's Top Doctors.
Tampa Magazine conducts their survey annually by mailing more than 9,000 physicians in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties to get their votes on the best in their field. Physicians in the three counties were asked to nominate their peers in over 60 specialties and Turning Point of Tampa's own Dr. Singh was recognized in Addiction Medicine as well as Psychiatry.
According to Shawna Wiggs, publisher of Tampa Magazines, the Top Doctors edition has become so popular that it has expanded to four publications, including TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, TAMPA Downtown Magazine and TAMPA Digest Magazine. "This list is a valuable resource that readers consult all year long when they find themselves in need of medical guidance and treatment," says Wiggs.
"I am honored to have received this award from my peers. Helping patients live a happier and healthier life, especially during these challenging times, is gratifying. It is humbling to be a part of a great team at Turning Point of Tampa," says Dr. Singh. Since 2016, Dr. Singh has been the Medical Director at Turning Point of Tampa and has received the Top Doctor recognition from his peers in 2017, 2019 and now again in 2020.
Founded in 1987, Turning Point of Tampa, Inc. provides affordable treatment options for adult men and women for Addiction and Eating Disorders, as well as Co-Occurring Disorders. Licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Accredited by the Joint Commission, Turning Point of Tampa is focused on 12-Step oriented quality care on one campus.