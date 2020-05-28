TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAN Community Health announced that Tampa Family Pharmacy founders Haley Miller and Crystal Campbell have resigned effective immediately and sold their remaining interest to CAN Community Health to spend more time with their respective families. Miller and Campbell opened Tampa Family Pharmacy in 2011 and, in 2018, the majority interest in Tampa Family Pharmacy was acquired by CAN Community Health, the nation's third-largest HIV nonprofit organization. To this date, Tampa Family Pharmacy has served over 5,000 clients. Miller and Campbell have long been extremely active in the community and numerous charitable organizations and are seeking to devote more time to their families and these endeavors.
Miller and Campbell stated, "Tampa Family Pharmacy has always provided customized patient care and compassion to its patients with unique needs. We are excited for CAN Community Health to continue the legacy we have built on improving the overall health of patients nationally."
"CAN Community Health is committed to the health and well-being of all our patients," President and CEO of CAN Community Health Richard E. Carlisle said. "CAN Community Health is consistently looking to deliver services in areas of high HIV prevalence as we foster collaborative relationships with our local, state, and national partners to remove treatment barriers for all individuals in care. We are so grateful for Haley and Crystal's many years of service and leadership, and we wish them all the best in all their future endeavors."
"Leaving Tampa Family Pharmacy is a bittersweet decision, but it is the best decision for our families at this time. We value the talented team at Tampa Family Pharmacy and the friendships we have made, and we wish everyone at Tampa Family Pharmacy our best as they continue to accelerate the future of energy alongside CAN Community Health," Miller and Campbell stated.
CAN Community Health operates 36 clinics within the United States. Through its local and state partnerships, CAN Community Health offers medical and dental services, counseling and therapy, case management, and pharmacy services while the partner provides additional services, so everything a patient would need can be provided in one location.
For more information about CAN Community Health and its services, please call (844) 370-6204 or visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.
ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH
CAN Community Health is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment, care, and continual wellness of people living with HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C and other STDs. CAN clinics offer the most excellent medical, dental, psychological, and lifestyle counseling to all patients, regardless of their financial situation, insurance status or ability to pay.
