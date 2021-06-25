TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The weight loss professionals behind Options Medical Weight Loss announced the impending grand opening of a third weight loss center in Florida. This new weight loss facility is located at 13128 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618. The Tampa Bay headquartered personal health and wellness business is known in the weight loss industry for its commitment to providing weight loss patients weight loss programs that are custom tailored and improved health outcomes.
When the summer grand opening takes place, the Tampa weight loss clinic will offer interested parties complimentary weight loss consultation to determine:
- Personal weight loss needs
- Medical history
- Current nutrition obstacles
- Weight loss timeline.
A new Tampa weight loss patient who proceeds with a weight loss program will be match with both an in-house weight loss doctor and a weight loss counselor. The Tampa weight loss doctor will oversee and issue any prescriptions required for the personalized weight loss program. Weight loss medications available to Options Medical Weight Loss patients include:
- FDA-approved appetite suppressants
- Lipotropic fat burning injections
- B-12 injections
- Vitamin C injections
- HCG injections.
While the weight loss doctor is responsible for prescriptions, the weight loss counselor manages weight loss protocol, provides guidance to the weight loss patient and he or she acts as a resource at each point during the weight loss journey.
Each Options Medical Weight Loss facility offers weight loss patients a one of a kind, supportive and encouraging weight loss center and describes the standard by which the founders of Options Medical Weight Loss measure achievements in the field of patient care centered weight loss programs.
To celebrate the opening of the Tampa weight loss center, new weight loss patients will be offered a personalized weight loss program at a discounted rate lower than will ever be seen again.
William Barton, President and Co-Founder of Options Medical Weight Loss explains, "We are excited to expand our award-winning programs to the Tampa area. With obesity rates on the rise, it's more important now than ever for there to be more options for losing weight. Our system is designed to be easy, safe, fun and most importantly sustains weight loss. We back our programs with science and technology. We have a plan to redefine the weight loss center in the Tampa Bay market. This will be one of many Options by residents' home and work."
About Options Medical Weight Loss
Options Medical Weight Loss™ Center is a premier medical weight loss facility offering services in Chicago, South Loop, Glenview, Naperville, Orland Park, Park Ridge, Gahanna, Dublin, the Valley, Chandler/Gilbert, St. Petersburg Largo and Tampa. We believe that the true way to reach and maintain your weight loss goals is by making the real lifestyle changes with nutrition. We also understand that an individual's weight loss journey is not a straight line, which is why we offer FDA-approved appetite suppressants including Phentermine as well as other prescription medications used for weight loss, weekly one-on-one weight loss counseling, Lipotropic fat burning injections, B12 injections, HCG Diet Program injections, Options Diet System™, Options meals and snacks, Options supplements and more to help assist you during your tailor-made weight loss program. We aim create a diet plan to meet your specific lifestyle, habits, and goals. When you visit one of our weight loss clinics, you will find that we truly have "OPTIONS for every BODY™".
