TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and Kindred Healthcare, LLC today announced a joint venture to construct and operate a freestanding 59-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Tampa Bay. The hospital will meet the growing needs of Tampa Bay, the region and the state.
"We are excited to partner with Kindred Healthcare. As the region's only Level One trauma center, Tampa General Hospital has for decades been providing life-saving care that includes inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services. Now, by partnering with Kindred, we are enhancing patient access and clinical outcomes while providing the latest innovation and technology. This new state-of-the-art hospital will enhance the great work and patient care that our clinical staff already provides every day," said John Couris, President & CEO of Tampa General Hospital.
The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be located on Kennedy Boulevard between Oregon Avenue and Willow Avenue in Tampa. The facility is projected to be approximately 80,000 square feet and cost $35 million. Groundbreaking is planned for the summer of 2020, with the expected opening in the fall of 2021. Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the new hospital, which is expected to employ more than 140 caregivers and staff. Tampa General Hospital will provide medical support services such as imaging, lab and surgical services. Tampa General Hospital currently operates an inpatient rehab facility that is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Clinical teams will ultimately move to the new site, while Tampa General Hospital will continue to provide pediatric and outpatient rehabilitation at alternate sites.
"We look forward to partnering with Tampa General Hospital on Kindred's first freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, which will offer expanded rehabilitation services for the benefit of the community, region and state," said Russ Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. "In bringing this partnership together, we saw an opportunity to work with a premier healthcare provider to help patients in the Tampa Bay area and beyond recover from their illnesses or injuries, restore function and regain the independence needed to get back to their lives."
The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, injury to the brain or spinal cord and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. The new facility will offer state-of-the-art technology and feature all private rooms. It will also have a secured brain injury unit with private dining and a therapy gym.
Transitional living apartments designed to simulate a residential apartment will enable patients to heal in a personalized and private environment as they prepare to return to independent living. Patients will also experience specially planned rooms to treat dialysis patients and specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury and amputation.
A community grand opening will be planned sometime in the fall of 2021.
About Tampa General Hospital
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.
About Kindred Healthcare
Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion. At December 31, 2019, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 33,000 employees providing healthcare services in 1,738 locations in 46 states, including 71 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine's Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred's mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
