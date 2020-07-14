TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and USF Health are teaming up with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg to expand pediatric general surgery services at Tampa General Hospital's Children's Medical Center. This collaboration will serve to enhance the comprehensive pediatric services already offered at TGH and will provide expanded access to pediatric general surgery interventions for patients and their families.
"We are excited to partner with a world-class pediatric care partner like Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital," said John Couris, Tampa General Hospital's president and CEO. "By partnering, we are bringing pediatric general surgery experts from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital together with the TGH Children's Medical Center team and the pediatric specialists from USF Health and our private practice physicians to create a collaborative environment in which innovative ideas and best practices are shared, our students learn, and our youngest, most vulnerable community members benefit."
In the new agreement, pediatric general surgeons from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will provide services to TGH in the areas of pediatric general surgery consultations and procedures, pediatric trauma surgery and prenatal counseling and intervention. In addition, the pediatric general surgeons will work with the TGH team to develop clinical protocols to ensure the highest degree of quality and patient safety related to pediatric general surgery. "We are honored to serve Tampa Bay area families who have pediatric general surgery needs," said Thomas Kmetz, president of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. "This collaboration with TGH not only expands our specialized pediatric general surgery services but improves access for children throughout Hillsborough County and beyond using the expertise of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's pediatric general surgeons."
In addition to the partnership around pediatric general surgery, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital pediatric general surgeons will open a comprehensive Pediatric General Surgery Clinic on the campus of Tampa General Hospital - inside the USF Health South Tampa Campus - where patients and families can be seen for pre and post-surgical care and other necessary follow-up appointments.
"When a family hears their child must have an operation, pediatric general surgeons are not only counted on to provide unique expertise and quality care for little ones, but also to comfort the families who are understandably stressed and worried," said Paul Danielson, M.D., Chair of the Johns Hopkins All Children's Department of Surgery. "The Johns Hopkins All Children's team has extensive experience in pediatric surgery and trauma care and expanding our relationship with TGH will bring great benefits to children in need throughout the community."
The new partnership provides additional learning opportunities for medical students and graduate medical education trainees to learn from the pediatric general surgeons from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital while consulting with and treating patients at Tampa General Hospital.
"The new relationship ties us closer together and will help demonstrate the power of academic medicine to the Tampa Bay community," said Dr. Mark Moseley, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "We are all committed to delivering world class care through the academic medical center at TGH, but also to train the next generation of healthcare professionals and make discoveries through research that translate to the bedside. Our shared commitment to academics makes us unique."
The partnership between Tampa General Hospital, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital allows for the continued pursuit of excellence in clinical outcomes, quality and patient satisfaction in the field of pediatric surgery. Tampa General Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital both earned recognition in U.S. News & World Report's best hospital rankings. TGH was named the top hospital in the Tampa-St. Petersburg Metro Area and Johns Hopkins All Children's had the most children's specialties ranked in Florida for the 2020-2021 list.
