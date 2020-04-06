TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is offering two convenient ways for community members to be screened and tested for COVID-19.
Community members can use telehealth in the comfort of their own homes. Download the TGH Virtual Care app on mobile devices through the app store or through TGH.org.
TGH Virtual Care allows community members to talk directly to a board-certified physician who will ask screening questions to determine if testing is necessary. The TGH Virtual Care app allows consumers to speak directly to a physician 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no appointment necessary. The charge is $49. Another option is TGH Urgent Care Powered by FastTrack. Two locations are dedicated to screening and testing patients: Carrollwood (4505 Gunn Highway) and Brandon (799 W. Lumsden Road). Community members can call (813) 925-1903 to be screened over the phone and directed to a clinic location, or can make an online appointment by visiting fasttrackurgentcare.com.
Patients will be assessed by a medical professional who will take samples that will be sent to a commercial laboratory for testing. The clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Community members can also contact their primary care physician for guidance.
COVID-19 testing may be recommended based on a variety of factors, including symptoms, travel history, and exposure to someone with the virus. Guidelines from the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also figure in.
