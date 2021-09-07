Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

 By Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is releasing the COVID Chronicles 2.0, Volume 4 video diary; a unique and powerful behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work during the pandemic.

These are the men and women sacrificing everyday to care for the community at the 1041-bed academic medical center and provide a first hand view from the pediatric units.

The COVID Chronicles are a raw, unfiltered reality of what's currently happening behind closed doors at Tampa General, as told by team members. Tampa General produced a series of these video diaries last year during the height of the pandemic. With cases surging at an all-time high, Tampa General empowered team members to share their voices once again. More editions of the COVID Chronicles will be forthcoming.

https://vimeo.com/599593318/ef47150d0c

CONTACT: Ellen Fiss, efiss@tgh.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tampa-general-hospital-shares-frontline-stories-from-the-covid-19-pediatric-units-301370634.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.