Targovax Announces That the ONCOS-102 and Durvalumab Abstract is Selected for a Poster Discussion Session at ASCO

The abstract describes the dose-escalation part of the ONCOS-102 and durvalumab combination trial in peritoneal malignancies The abstract has been selected for the Poster Discussion Session Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy to be presented 29 May at the ASCO 2020 virtual meeting