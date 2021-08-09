OSLO, Norway, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) will announce its second quarter and first half 2021 results on Wednesday 18 August 2021. An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 am CET.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the Investors section from 07:00 am CET.

Presentation

As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will only be a virtual presentation of the results with a live webcast 18 August at 10.00 am CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

