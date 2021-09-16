OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the poster "A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma" is now available at the ESMO congress website and on the Company's website.  The poster will be presented as an e-poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress by Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The poster presents the pilot study of ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma. The poster concludes that co-administration of ONCOS-102 and pembrolizumab is safe and feasible for patients with melanomas progressing on PD-1 blockade. Rapid clinical objective responses were seen in patients treated both sequentially and in combination, and immune markers demonstrating induction of beneficial tumor microenvironment changes support the role of ONCOS-102 as a complementary treatment with aPD1 and other IO modalities.

                                   

                                   

E-poster title:

                                   

A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma

                                               

                                   

E-poster number:

                                   

1083P

                                               

                                   

Presenter:

                                   

Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

                                   

Please see the poster here: Targovax ESMO 2021 poster.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

The following files are available for download:

