OSLO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA invites investors, analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day on Thursday 18 February 2021

Event: Targovax Capital Markets Day
Date: 18 February 2021
Presenter: biot management and external guests

It will be a virtual event with live streaming. The full program and registration details will follow.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777
 

 

