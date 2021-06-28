OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.

4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual

Date: 29 June 2021

Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)

Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CET

Title: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)

Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com 

Phone: +1 212-838-3777

