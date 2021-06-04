MADISON, Wis., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this time of change, Secova and TASC (Total Administrative Services Corporation) have joined forces to make benefits feel like benefits. Through this partnership, employers will now be able to sign up for all their benefits on one platform. Secova's online, comprehensive benefits enrollment platform makes it easier to process elections, complete life events changes, educate employees, reduce paper transactions, and enable expansive flexible benefit accounts by bringing them all together.
Too often, the experience of signing up for and utilizing multiple benefits is so difficult, frustrating and time-consuming that employees simply don't use them. With TASC's Universal Benefit Account®, Secova adds secure and comprehensive benefit offerings to the BenAssure platform, thus making it easier and offering a world-class customer experience for employers and their employees.
"A unified platform is the key to increasing flexibility in all aspects of benefits administration," says Ron Lupi, Secova executive. "We are impressed with the more than 50 different benefits offerings that TASC's Universal Benefit Account can provide our clients. In today's ever-changing work and benefit environment, employers need the ability to adapt benefit offerings to work for their business and employees."
The importance of increasing engagement through benefit enhancement can't be ignored. A study by the Workplace Research Foundation found that employees who are highly engaged are 38% more likely to offer their employers above-average productivity. A successful benefits program requires more than a strategic selection of the benefits themselves.
"A benefit is only as good as the experience an employee has in accessing it — and that's where many company benefit programs fall short. This includes not having a platform that brings all benefits together. That's what we see in partnering with Secova, a single platform where all employer offerings are together — how you present benefits does matter," shares Dawn Mortimer, Chief Innovation Officer. "The expectation today, for most employees, and particularly millennials who are tech savvy, is a seamless digital user experience; the expectation is one platform with one portal, one password, one card, and a user experience that's the same across all devices."
About Secova
Founded in 1989, Secova is a results-oriented third-party administrator with a track record of delivering cost savings and customer-satisfying solutions. Secova provides customized solutions for the administration of employee benefits and human resources, resulting in more efficient HR operations, increased data visibility, and comprehensive auditing capabilities. The Secova solution offers 24×7 Health & Welfare services without requiring our clients to choose between quality and breadth. Secova processes more than 80 million eligibility records, $1 billion in healthcare premiums, and manages over 450 vendor/carrier relationships annually on behalf of its clients.
About TASC
TASC started in 1975 with a simple, yet innovative idea of enabling small businesses to reap the same tax advantages as larger companies. As the nation's largest privately-held third-party benefits administrator (TPA) with new innovations every two years since 2001, TASC now serves over 80,000 small, medium and large customers. In addition to being the only TPA that offers hold harmless agreements or audit guarantees for your protection, TASC is blazing new trails with a one-of-a-kind, industry first, instantly configurable benefits cloud platform. For more information, visit http://www.tasclargemarkets.com/sso or call toll free 1-800-422-4661.
Media Contact
Bruce Stein, TASC, +1 608 268-8807, bruce.stein@tasconline.com
